‘Just a little bit emotional’ -Rosanna Davison brings home ‘miracle’ twin boys

Overjoyed: Pregnant with twin baby boys Rosanna Davidson with her daughter Sophia and husband Wes Quirke

Rosanna Davison has brought her “miracle” twin boys home to meet their big sister Sophia today after giving birth last week.

The former Miss World is on cloud nine as a new mum of five after giving birth to Hugo and Oscar, having previously revealed that she suffered 14 heartbreaking miscarriages.

Today is a big day for the family, as older sister Sophia turned one last Saturday and today, gets to finally meet her two new brothers, who had to stay in the hospital a little longer as they were born prematurely at 35 weeks.

“It’s a big day for our little family,” wrote Rosanna (37) on Instagram.

“As Hugo and Oscar were born at 35 weeks, they needed a little extra TLC in the @nationalmaternityhospital Neonatal ward to make sure they were ready to come home to us.”

She posted a photograph of the babies in two baby car seats, with blue and brown personalised blankets draped over them.

Writing that she’s feeling “emotional”, Rosanna thanked the hospital for its efforts.

“And today is the big day! I’m just a little bit emotional.

“Thank you so much to the incredible team in NICU for keeping our twinnies safe and healthy all week.

“Now to bring them home to meet their big sister and start our lives as a family of five,” she added.

The two boys have been dubbed ‘miracle twins’ as Rosanna and her husband struggled to conceive.

Together with her husband Wes Quirke, the couple endured the loss of 14 early pregnancies on their long journey to become parents.

Then last July, Rosanna revealed that she and Wes had naturally conceived twin babies in a move that confounded her medics.

