Jussie Smollett says he was ‘truthful and consistent’ after charges dropped

Jussie Smollett has said he has been “truthful and consistent” after all charges against him were dropped.

Lawyers for the Empire actor said prosecutors have cleared him of 16 charges of disorderly conduct alleging he lied to police about being attacked.

Smollett had been accused of hiring two men to stage a racist and homophobic attack on him in central Chicago on January 29.

Jussie Smollett (Matt Marton/AP)

Speaking at a press conference outside court, he said: “I want to thank my family, my friends and the incredible people of Chicago and all over the country and the world who have prayed for me, who have supported me, who have shown me so much love.

“No-one will know how much that has meant to me and I will forever be grateful.

“I want you to know that not for a moment was it in vain. I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one, I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I have been accused of.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time, honestly one of the worst of my entire life, but I am a man of faith and I am a man that has knowledge of my history and I would not bring my family, our lives or the movement through a fire like this, I just wouldn’t.”

After thanking his legal counsel and the state of Illinois “for attempting to do what’s right”, he added: “I would like nothing more than to just get back to work and move on with my life, but make no mistakes, I will always continue to fight for the justice, equality and betterment of marginalised people everywhere.”

Smollett’s lawyers Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement that his record “has been wiped clean”.

Press Association