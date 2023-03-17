| 8.5°C Dublin

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill being treated for stage three blood cancer

Kurtis Reid

Actor Sam Neill has announced he is being treated for stage 3 blood cancer and will undergo chemotherapy drugs for the rest of his life.

The Jurassic Park star who was born in Omagh, Co Tyrone, but moved to New Zealand as a child has made the revelation in his new memoir due out on Tuesday.

