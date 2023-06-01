Julian Clary and Sue Perkins among line-up taking on Taskmaster challenges

Julian Clary and Sue Perkins are among the comedians taking on the latest series of Taskmaster.

The comedy gameshow, which airs on Channel 4, sees five celebrities compete in a series of bizarre challenges presented to them by the Taskmaster Greg Davies.

Presenter, writer and comedian Perkins, who previously hosted The Great British Bake Off along with Mel Giedroyc, and comedian, actor and author Clary are hoping to be crowned Taskmaster champion.

The 16th series of the Bafta-winning show will also see the appearances of Meet The Richardsons actress and stand-up comedian Lucy Beaumont, Australian stand-up comedian Sam Campbell and Enola Holmes actress Susan Wokoma.

The original version was created by comedian and musician Alex Horne as a live show for the 2010 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Horne, who takes on the role of an assistant in the show to The Inbetweeners actor Davies, has seen Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck, Lou Sanders and Richard Herring become champions.

It had first aired on UKTV’s Dave in 2015 before moving to Channel 4 in 2019.

Last month, comedians Rose Matafeo, who acted in New Zealand comedy sketch show Funny Girls, and Mike Wozniak, known for Man Down which also stars Davies, were announced as the hosts of Channel 4’s new Junior Taskmaster.

The new series will see five young people aged nine to 11 take on a series of bizarre challenges designed to “encourage and inspire wile, wit, creativity and athleticism”.

A date for the 16th series of Taskmaster is yet to be confirmed.