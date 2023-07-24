Julia Roberts presented with Manchester United shirt by Erik ten Hag

Julia Roberts has been presented with a Manchester United shirt by the club’s manager Erik ten Hag.

The Oscar-winning actress, known for Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich, is a supporter of the Red Devils and has previously been photographed in the stands and on the pitch at Old Trafford.

United are in America where they played Arsenal in a friendly on Saturday at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey.

In a post on Sunday, United told fans on Twitter: “So good to see Julia Roberts once again following Saturday’s game!”

Roberts had photos with club captain Bruno Fernandes and players such as Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

Ten Hag was also pictured alongside the actress, who was wearing a red dress with a black and yellow pattern, as they held a red number one jersey with “Julia” on the back.

Last month, she congratulated United rivals Manchester City for winning the Champions League.

“Congratulations @pepteam for leading your team to be UCL champions. #pep #soccermom,” said the Ocean’s Twelve actress.

The side’s manager Pep Guardiola had previously spoken during a press conference of his “disappointment” that Roberts did not visit City while in Manchester.

Marcus Rashford. (PA)

In March, he said: “I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

“Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester – not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?

“And she went to visit Man United. She didn’t come to see us. That’s why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us.

“Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to this disappointment I had.”