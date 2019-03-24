Julia Roberts admits she's a 'strict mum': 'it's important that children know their boundaries'

Julia Roberts has said she is a "strict mum", but that she does not punish her children nor lose her temper.

The Hollywood star, who has three children with husband Danny Moder, said that she also tries to set boundaries in their household and that her serious face is "punishment enough" as discipline.

Roberts, 51, told The Sun: "I have three young children so I'm very careful about turning the TV on.

"It's interesting trying to raise kids in this day because it's all so new - the pressures, the resources, having the world in your hand like that."

The Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich star said she tries to keep her children off social media, "because I don't really understand what they need that for right now".

"I'm a strict mum, I don't really lose my temper, but I think it's important that children know their boundaries.

"If something happens I don't really punish them, I prefer to have conversations with them. I think my serious face is punishment enough."

Roberts added: "I don't want them to have had some of the struggles I had as a child, but you do need to know how to make your bed, do your laundry and how to make a meal.

"These are important life skills. They have to run their own race."

Roberts and cameraman and cinematographer Moder, who married in 2002, have twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 14, and son Henry, 11.

The Oscar winning star also said that she is the same person she was before finding fame in 1990 as the star of Pretty Woman, and that people may think she is more interesting than she is.

"I do think I am fundamentally the same relatively simple person I've always been," she said.

"I just have this flashy, wacky job that confuses people into thinking that I'm somehow ultra-fascinating."

Online Editors