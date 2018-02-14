Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 14 February 2018

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘ready to rock’ after cancer operation

Julia announced in September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has said she is “ready to rock” after undergoing surgery in her battle with breast cancer.

The Veep star, 57, announced she had been diagnosed with the disease in September, a few days after winning her sixth consecutive Emmy for her role in the political satire.

She has now posted a picture of herself on Instagram, telling her followers: “Hoorah!

“Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery.”

ipanews_6b3aadd4-37c4-4809-adbd-b0e1fdcc86c1_embedded317884
(officialjld/Instagram/PA)

“Hey cancer, ‘F*** you!’” added the actress. “Here’s my first post-op photo.”

Press Association

Promoted Links

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Promoted Links

Independent Style

Also in this section