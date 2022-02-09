Julia Fox admits to dressing like Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox has admitted to dressing like partner Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The actor is currently dating the rapper, who separated from Kardashian last year.

Since they began dating, West has dressed Fox, gifting her with an entirely new wardrobe and leading fans to argue that Fox now looks like Kardashian.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, Fox discussed being compared to West’s ex-wife.

Stating that the comparisons were “sad”, Fox also admitted that some of her new outfits were reminiscent of Kardashian’s wardrobe.

“Well, we’ve worn some of, like, similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them,” she said. “I knew Kim had worn it previously, but I thought it was cool that she had worn it.”

She added that the comparisons however were “unfortunate, because women are always just being pitted against each other and obviously there’s 10 years of history that they have prior.”

Saying that she didn’t want to “step out of line” and speak about West and Kardashian’s former relationship, Fox continued: “If anything, I feel like the conversation should be like ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye. If anything, I feel like that’s what that shows.”

Fox then pointed out that the Kardashians used to stock her fashion line at their store Dash and had previously worn pieces of her collection on their reality TV show and during photoshoots.

“There’s ties [but] I had my history in fashion as well. I didn’t pop out of nowhere,” she said.

While many fans have questioned the legitimacy of West’s relationship with Fox, the actor said elsewhere in the interview that those people were wrong.

Asked about accusations that her relationship with West was fake, she stated: “Time will tell. You’ll see for [yourself].”