Judge sets $100,000 bond for Empire star Jussie Smollett

A judge has set a $100,000 (£77,000) bond for Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging an attack against himself in Chicago last month.

A judge has set a $100,000 (£77,000) bond for Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging an attack against himself in Chicago last month.

The 36-year-old actor said little other than giving his name at the beginning of Thursday’s hearing.

The actor’s attorney asked Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr to release Smollett on his own recognisance.

However, the judge said that would be inappropriate.

Police allege that Smollett hired two brothers to help stage an attack on him late last month in downtown Chicago.

He told police that two masked men beat him and hurled racist and homophobic slurs during the attack.

Press Association