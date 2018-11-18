Binky Felstead has opened up about splitting from Josh 'JP' Patterson, father to their 17-month old daughter India.

'Josh will find someone very quickly, and that kind of scares me' - Binky Felstead opens up about split from father of daughter India

The Made in Chelsea stars split for good after three years together earlier this year and Binky, whose real name is Alexandra, has spoken about her fears for the future.

"It has its ups and downs and I have my low days," she told The Sun on Sunday. "It was literally a mutual decision. Things hadn't been right for a while, but we'd kind of painted over it. I think doing that was unfair on India as well as ourselves. We can't stick together just because we have a baby."

They were officially on a break when Binky found out she was eight weeks pregnant, but they decided to give being a family a go.

Binky Felstead (Hello!)

"We have had really happy times, just like any couple. But we're still quite young - Josh never had a girlfriend before - and we've been in the public eye, which isn't easy anywhere when you're in a relationship. And then to have a baby on top of everything else..." she explained.

Binky revealed that Josh is away a lot of the time with charity work and she speaks highly of him as a father and said they "really respect each other".

Binky Felstead with daughter India (David Parry/PA)

However, she said she fears him moving on with someone new, which she expects to happen soon.

"He will find someone quickly and that kind of scares me. The scariest thing for me is thinking about being on my own, and how am I going to meet someone again when I have a baby? Because who wants to think about being on their own?" she said.

Made in Chelsea star Josh Patterson and Binky Felstead pictured in Dublin when she launched The Complete Natural POP Up Milk Bar for National Dairy Council in South William Street, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

She said she is "not even thinking about" meeting someone new.

