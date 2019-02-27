Jordyn Woods to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show amid cheating rumours

Jordyn Woods is set to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s chat show amid allegations she cheated with Tristan Thompson.

Woods – best known for being the best friend of Kylie Jenner – is alleged to have been intimate with professional basketball player Thompson, who is the father of Jenner’s niece, 10-month-old True.

The alleged tryst is said to have happened earlier this month when Thompson was still in a relationship with Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

According to reports in the US, Woods has since moved out of Jenner’s house and the Kardashian-Jenner family is said to have cut all communication with her.

Woods, 21, will make an appearance on Pinkett Smith’s online talk show, Red Table Talk, on Friday.

Her appearance is expected to be the first time she has directly addressed the cheating rumours in public.

Red Table Talk is hosted by Pinkett Smith – the wife of Hollywood actor Will Smith – her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne.

The Smiths are reportedly family friends of Woods. Khloe appeared to reference the controversy on Twitter on Tuesday, thanking fans for their support.

Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! 🙏🏽 I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another 💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 26, 2019

She said: “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you!

“Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

Press Association