Jordyn Woods reflects on painful year after Tristan Thompson scandal

Jordyn Woods has reflected on a year of “pains” following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, but said she has grown more than ever before.

The reality star sparked controversy earlier this year when it was reported professional basketball player Thompson had been unfaithful to then-partner Khloe Kardashian with her.

The former couple share a one-year-old daughter, True.

Woods later appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk to deny they slept together, insisting he only kissed her, but the scandal appears to have ended her friendship with Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Woods wrote on Instagram: “I don’t think one picture properly represents this year or even this decade.

“Little old me would have never imagined the places I’ve been and where I’m going.”

She added: “Not only have I found myself as a entrepreneur but as a young woman.

“This year I’ve grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but Diamonds are made under pressure.

“I’ve rebirthed my relationship with God and I found my true worth. I’ve been given the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank anyone that never gave up on me even in my darkest times.

“I want to also thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for getting me through.

“This is just the very beginning! 2020 you’re not ready for us!!”

