Jordyn Woods breaks silence on 'Tristan Thompson kiss' - and Khloe Kardashian responds

The 21-year-old model was spotted kissing the basketball player - who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time - at a party and she has blamed the tryst on making "dumb moves" whilst she was intoxicated.

She said: "I’m not thinking, 'I shouldn’t be here'. That’s my first step where I went wrong.

"I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn’t even have been there. Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It’s just - we’re all together. We’re in a group.

"Never once did we leave the public area to go to a bedroom, a bathroom - we’re all in plain sight. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss.

"No making out. I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves."

Jordyn - who is best friends with Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner - wishes she would have told Khloe "the truth from the beginning" and now wants to do the best for Khloe.

She said: "If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career."

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019 Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Jordyn also insists it wasn't a publicity stunt and has ended up with "real people" getting hurt.

Speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith on 'Red Table Talk', she shared: "Unfortunately, I wish I could say this was a publicity stunt but it's real and real people are hurting."

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has hit out at the 21-year-old model for "breaking up her family".

She fumed on Twitter: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! (sic)"

In her 'Red Table Talk' interview, Jordyn alleges that Tristan was the one who kissed her.

She said: "This is where the story gets tricky. I feel like I can’t point fingers because I allowed myself to be in this position. I allowed myself to be there. On the way out he did kiss me ... I wish I would not have gone with those girls to the after party and not allowed myself to be in that position."

Online Editors