Jonny Sexton and wife Laura Priestley expecting their third child

Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning hero Jonny Sexton has had lots of reason to celebrate lately.

Just off the high of Six Nations glory, he now has even more to be happy about.

The Herald can reveal that he is gearing up to tackle parenthood for the third time, as wife Laura Priestley is expecting another baby. Laura, who works as a teacher, is in the second trimester of her latest pregnancy and was looking the picture of health as she cheered on the boys in green from the sidelines.

“She’s due around the end of the summer and they’re both thrilled,” said a source. “She’s feeling great and really excited about the prospect of a third baby.”

One of Irish rugby’s best-known couples, Jonny and Laura already have two children – Amy (two) and four-year-old Luca – so they’ll have their hands full with three little ones all under the age of five. The couple, who have been together since their teens, jetted off to Dubai this week to spend time with three other rugby couples as they enjoyed a babymoon away from their two youngsters. They were joined on the Gulf coast by fellow star Sean Cronin and his spouse Claire Mulcahy, who have twin boys, who were born in December 2016, together with Joey Carbery and his girlfriend Robyn Flanagan.

The Ireland team is clearly going through something of a baby boom. Fergus McFadden and his wife Rebecca, who are also expecting a new arrival later this year, making them first-time parents, are also sunning themselves in Dubai. Rebecca was seen sporting a very tidy bump while the gang lapped up some well-deserved time off in the millionaires’ playground in the UAE.

No expense was spared for the team members as they dined out in some of the city’s top spots including the massive tourist attraction of the Burj Khalifa and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where plush rooms start from €500 a night.

Sexton was widely lauded for his last-minute drop kick which secured Ireland’s win over France, setting the boys in green on the path to their Grand Slam triumph.

