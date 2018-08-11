Jonathan Rhys Meyers gushes: 'Everything good in my life comes from my wife and son'

The 'August Rush' star insists he would never tie the knot again as his wife Mara Lane knows exactly how to "handle" him.

He said: "Everything good and beautiful in my life comes from my wife and son. I promise you: I will only marry once. Actors can be moody b******s and we have been through thick and thin together.

"She knows how to handle me. She says, 'Go to the gym. Go for a swim. Whatever you do, get out of my sight because what you need I can't give you right now. I have a child to look after.'"

Mara Lane with husband Jonathan Rhys Meyers and baby son Wolf. Picture: Instagram

And the 41-year-old actor - who has son Wolf with Mara - never would have thought he would become a parent.

He added: "I never thought I'd be a father. I was an actor and never thought I'd make a good parent. You have to be a pillar and I wanted to perform. Being a father you have to face yourself quicker.

"There's no time for mistakes. You are the protector and you are responsible.Thank God that Wolf mostly has his mother's traits. But occasionally Isee the temper and I think that's mine."

Jonathan and Mara tragically lost a daughter through miscarriage and the brunette actor doesn't think he'll ever get over the loss.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers with wife Mara and son Wolf attend the premiere of The 12th Man at Fredrikstad Cinema on December 18, 2017 in Fredrikstad, Norway. (Photo by Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

He told The Times newspaper: "You don't ever get over it. I think about it all the time. Was it our age? Was it too soon after Wolf? Who knows? I'd love a daughter.

"But bad things happen and sometimes they come in battalions. People want to believe what they see on Instagram or on Twitter, but the truth is, life can really hurt you."

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and wife Mara Lane. Picture: Splash News

