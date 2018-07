Jonathan Rhys Meyers breaks silence after incident at LAX: 'I shouldn't drink...it doesn't suit me'

The 40-year-old actor was detained at Los Angeles' LAX airport when his plane touched down on the runway earlier this month following an on-board fight with his spouse Mara Lane - with whom he has 18-month-old son Wolf - and he's admitted he was at fault for breaking his sobriety and ordering a drink following a series of "frustrating" events.

He said: "My wife and I had been traveling since 3 o'clock in the morning from Peru back to Los Angeles. And they gave away our tickets -- it was just a problem with the airline.

"We had our baby, who was teething at the time, and it was all kind of frustrating.

Mara Lane and Jonathan Rhys Meyers' baby son Wolf. Picture: Instagram

"So we eventually got on the flight and my wife went to sleep and I very stupidly decided to order a drink. When my wife found that I'd ordered a drink, she got very, very angry with me because I shouldn't drink. It doesn't suit me and I had been sober for a long time."

The 'Velvet Goldmine' actor admitted he was "upset" by his actions but had apologised to all involved in the incident and thanked police for being "incredibly kind and understanding".

Speaking on 'Larry King Now', he continued: "And so I felt that mistake and I got upset and I took out an e-cigarette. And the airline staff told me that I wasn't allowed to smoke an e-cigarette so I put it away.

"Then I spoke to the Los Angeles police once we got there, who were incredibly kind. Incredibly understanding. I apologised for my behaviour, and that's the entire story."

Jonathan Rhys Meyers in The Tudors, which was filmed at Ardmore

Jonathan - who is trying to quit smoking so he doesn't set a bad example to his son - insisted he has "learned [his] lesson" from the incident and is now sober again.

He said: "It is a good opportunity to apologise to anybody who was offended that that incident happened, but I learned my lesson.

"As soon as I got off the airplane I went and spoke to somebody and I got back on track immediately."

Mara previously insisted the incident was "out of character" for her husband and she revealed he had been trying to combat his "anger issues".

Jonathan Rhys Meyers with wife Mara and son Wolf attend the premiere of The 12th Man at Fredrikstad Cinema on December 18, 2017 in Fredrikstad, Norway. (Photo by Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

She wrote on Instagram: "8 months of sobriety and an unfortunate day of airline travel. We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes.

"When in it... he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions.

"J IS extremely sorry for any inconveniences caused to anyone traveling yesterday. There was no argument, just me asking him to not use his e cig per stewardess' request to me and him not being himself, speaking very very unkindly.

"It was out of his character. It was unbeknownst to me anything that happened on flight, as I was with my son with a privacy wall up.

"We are home safe and he is feeling deeply sorry for any remote disrespect afforded to me, attendants, onlookers or officers. Thank you for your compassion on this ongoing battle with addiction we are in (sic)"

Online Editors