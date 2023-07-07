Jon Bon Jovi, royal model and Pointless host among those at Wimbledon

Jon Bon Jovi, royal Lady Amelia Windsor and Pointless host Alexander Armstrong were among those at day five of Wimbledon 2023 (Steven Paston/PA)

Jon Bon Jovi, royal Lady Amelia Windsor and Pointless host Alexander Armstrong were among those at day five of Wimbledon 2023.

Positioned in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during the 2023 championships was the Bon Jovi frontman, 61, who wore a dark navy suit with a white T-shirt and aviator-style sunglasses.

Spectators basked in the heat as temperatures teetered into the early 30s at the courts.

Also pictured at the event was Armstrong, 53, donning a blue suit with white shirt and red-and-cream striped tie.

The TV presenter sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court, which is known for its celebrity guests, with the Princess of Wales visiting on Tuesday.

In front of Armstrong sat model Lady Amelia, 27, who sported rectangular tortoise shell sunglasses.

English professional golfer Justin Rose also appeared in the Royal Box on day five wearing a dark navy suit.

Other famous faces to have watched Wimbledon matches this week include former England footballer David Beckham, ex-tennis player Roger Federer and adventurer Bear Grylls.

Watching in anticipation on Friday was Judy Murray, mother of Scottish tennis player Andy Murray, and Kay, his wife.

Taking to the court to play against Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, Murray was defeated in the delayed second-round clash.

This Saturday, the first round of boys’ and girls’ singles are among some of the matches taking place.

The 2023 championships is being played over 14 days and will end on July 16.