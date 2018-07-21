Johnny Vegas shows off incredible weight loss - three months after announcing split with Maia Dunphy

The 47-year-old, whose real name is Michael Pennington, has kept a low profile in recent months, since he and wife of seven years, Irish tv presenter Maia Dunphy announced their decision to split. But he was happy to show off his new slim physique, alongside a picture of a healthy breakfast, apologising for his lack of Twitter activity of late.

"It's a far cry from a Thatto Heath fry up....ooh you've changed Vegas," he wrote.

"Apologies fellow tweeters, busy of late and treating our chats like a bacon butty, sadly an all too rare a treat of late x."

Johnny Vegas after his dramatic weight loss. Picture: Twitter

So far, he has lost three stone and his next focus is quitting smoking.

Earlier this year, he and Maia announced their decision to part ways. Vegas remained in the UK, where his son from a previous relationship lives, while Maia stayed in Ireland and in 2015, she gave birth to their baby boy Tom.

She previously spoke about the difficulties of a long-distance marriage, saying: "It is very hard. I am effectively a single mum, most of the time. I can't even take the bins out without bringing Tom with me because I wouldn't leave him six floors up on his own."

In another interview, she said they relied on technology to keep in touch.

"We speak every day and we FaceTime every second day because it's really important for Tom. He sees pictures of him all over the fridge and by the bed and he adores him," she said.

"In fairness, it's also really hard on Johnny because he is missing out on a lot of time with his son. He could say 'what the hell are you doing in Dublin? London is our home now you should be back here' but we let each other do our thing."

Johnny Vegas and Maia Dunphy

Online Editors