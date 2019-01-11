He kicked off 2019 as reigning World Player of the Year and things are also coming up trumps on a personal level for Johnny Sexton.

He kicked off 2019 as reigning World Player of the Year and things are also coming up trumps on a personal level for Johnny Sexton.

Johnny Sexton is just a stone's throw away from neighbour BOD with new house in plush Dublin suburb

The Ireland No.10 and Leinster captain has bought a plush new home around the corner from his former team mate Brian O’Driscoll, Independent.ie can reveal.

With three young children, Sexton, 33, and his wife of five years Laura have decided to settle in leafy suburbia with their growing family, purchasing a property in the small, affluent area of Dartry in Rathmines, Dublin 6.

One of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in the country, property prices with a sought-after Dartry address range from cool €1m to a whopping €5.9m on the well-known Temple Road.

Rugby star Johnny Sexton with his wife Laura. Photo: Steve Humphreys

But having grown up in nearby Rathgar, it’s little wonder that British and Irish Lion Sexton and his teacher other half – who met at the tender age of 13 in Rathgar Tennis Club - opted to base themselves in familiar surroundings.

Dublin 6 is a particularly popular enclave among Irish celebrities these days, with Prime Time presenter Miriam O’Callaghan, 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy host Baz Ashmawy and Dancing with the Stars anchor Jennifer Zamparelli all living in the vicinity.

It is understood though that the Sextons’ lavish residence is within walking distance from fellow famous neighbours, retired international O’Driscoll and his actress Amy Huberman.

O’Driscoll and Huberman bought their dream home, a three-storey Georgian townhouse, on Rathmines’ Palmerstown Road for €1.8m in 2016.

Despite some delays and planning permission hiccups, the pair have been restoring it to its former glory after putting their Goatstown property on the market late last year.

So no doubt the two sports stars will be swapping decorating tips now that Sexton and his childhood sweetheart have unpacked their boxes.

Out-half Johnny Sexton with his son, Luca. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The past 12 months have been busy for Johnny and Laura to say the least.

In addition to moving to a new house the low-key couple welcomed their third child, daughter Sophie, last August. She joined four-year-old Luca and two-year-old Amy.

The flyhalf also has his hands full with captaincy duties for his club, after taking over at the helm of Leinster following New Zealander Isa Nacewa’s departure from the province in November, 2018. Sexton is currently an injury concern for coach Stuart Lancaster ahead of this weekend’s crucial Champions Cup game against Toulouse at the RDS.

Online Editors