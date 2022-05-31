Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: When love becomes a trial – here is the psychologist’s analysis

Roughly 9 million viewers have been watching this blockbuster trial every day.

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit and Amber Heard’s counter suit has had a captive global audience. Public reaction is emotionally charged and widely divided. Social media is saturated with related Tik Tok videos, vitriol, memes and pseudo verdicts.

Such a highly publicised and disturbing trial has the potential to highlight issues and initiate societal discussions, but it also can demean them.

Millions of dollars and both careers are at stake, with Depp suing Heard for $50m and Heard counter-suing for $100m.

Social and psychological issues have emanated from the courtroom.

Unhealthy relationships

Heard told the court when she fell in love with Depp she felt “ the best beautiful person in the world” and “like absolute magic”.

Falling in love is complex. Brain imaging studies reveal it takes a fifth of a second for neurotransmitters to react to the loved one. Intensity, romance, lust or being love-bombed are often confused with genuine love.

Break-ups can lead to bitterness, hatred and harrowing court battles.

Unhealthy relationships are based on the need to control and are marked by jealousy, blame, arguments and gaslighting. Destructive patterns can evolve as a result of contributing factors such as low self-esteem, attachment styles, infidelity and developmental trauma.

People are fascinated by Hollywood love stories. However, celebrity marriages end in divorce at nearly twice the rate as other couples. They are challenged by limited time together, egos and constant public scrutiny. Healthy relationships are based on mutual support, trust, open communication and the ability to resolve conflict. They need stability, not drama.

Intimate partner violence

The Depp v Heard case has facilitated global debates on inter-partner violence. Audio recordings, text messages, an incident of a severed finger, allegations of sexual assault and bruising were all presented in evidence. Both have claimed to have been abused by the other.

We have been presented with terms such as ‘reactive abuse’ and ‘mutual abuse’. Some experts claim there is always a primary aggressor, with power and control at play. Others remind us that men can be abused by women and that it also occurs in same-sex relationships and among transgender and non-binary couples.

The trial emphasised abuse is not just about being hit. Emotional, psychological, sexual and financial abuse feature. Relentless enduring of abuse can sometimes lead to retaliation and self-defence.

Discussions instigated by this trial pose questions as to whether our understanding of intimate partner violence needs to be expanded. Perhaps there is not always one perpetrator? Do perpetrators never own up? What messages are being sent out to victims and those without resources?

There are reports of more men coming forward reporting abuse after hearing Depp’s accounts, but other people may be more reluctant to come forward. The lines between the case and a courtroom drama with two actors centre stage have been blurred.

Mental health

Not all people who are abusive have mental health problems, and not all who have mental health problems are abusive. Two expert witnesses, forensic psychologists, detailed their different assessments of Amber Heard. The presentation of personality disorders into the public arena in this way can be unhelpful and stigmatising.

Histrionic personality disorder is considered by many health professionals as an outdated and sexist label. The opposing evidence that Heard had PTSD symptomatology as a result of intimate partner violence was cast doubt upon due to the methodology employed.

Both psychiatrists who testified came under fire. Can mental health professionals even be trusted, audiences are left to wonder.

Addiction

The court was informed that Depp was diagnosed with substance abuse disorder. As a society, we need to move away from demeaning and unhelpful attitudes to those with addictions. Some attitudes displayed in court were condescending and misinformed about alcohol and drug use.

Neurobiological underpinnings have been found to be associated with addiction behaviours. It is not merely a choice. Substance abuse disorders are not causal factors of violence, but may increase its likelihood in some individuals.

Both related growing up with addiction. Depp described in court his attempts to go through detox and recovery. Addiction experts also explain how unhealthy relationships can fuel misuse and relapse.

Childhood trauma

Depp and Heard testified they witnessed domestic violence as children. Depp described the psychological and physical abuse he was subjected to by his mother. Heard reported growing up with a father who was addicted to alcohol and heroin, and often violent when inebriated.

Research indicates such experiences leave people at risk for developing mental health problems and being vulnerable to ending up in abusive relationships. Childhood trauma increases the risk of PTSD, depression, anxiety and substance abuse. Early attachment styles have been well documented in shaping relationships as adults. It is evident that trauma informed therapies are essential in interventions, and the earlier the better.

This defamation trial is an opportunity to encourage debate, broaden societal issues and implement change. Role models have the power to influence.

This is not about playing leading roles, it represents many distressing aspects of real life and was sad to watch. Who really benefits from airing it all so publicly and for so long? There are no winners.

Niamh Delmar B.A., MSc., Couns. Pysch. is a Mental Health Educator

If you have been affected by the content of this article, help is available. See https://www.independent.ie/helplines