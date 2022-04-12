Johnny Depp is ‘out to destroy’ Amber Heard, lawyer says in opening statement

Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/via AP

Amber Heard's defense attorney has claimed Johnny Depp will try to turn the defamation cause against his ex-wife into a "soap opera", but warned that it was a distraction.

Ben Rottenborn, Ms Heard's lawyer, said the case was about Ms Heard's First Amendment rights to discuss her experiences, and argued that context matters.

He asked the jury to read the entire article Ms Heard wrote for The Washington Post - the article that resulted in the lawsuit - and not just the parts highlighted by Mr Depp.

He then read the article to the jury and asked why Mr Depp did not sue The Washington Post as well as Ms Heard, claiming he wanted to "ruin her life, to destroy her".

Meanwhile lawyers for Depp said he will “go to his grave knowing that whatever he does there will always be people who believe he abused a woman”.

Lawyers on behalf of the actor said Heard had been “preparing to give the performance of a lifetime” during the recently begun US lawsuit.

Jury members heard Mr Depp had been cast as a “villain” in the story as the six-week trial at Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, opened on Tuesday.

The actor (58) is suing actress Heard, his former partner, for libel over the 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she discussed her experiences of domestic abuse.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Heard (35) was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

He says the accusations have made it difficult for him to get the sorts of roles he used to, and launched the $50m lawsuit in 2019.

Addressing the jury, Benjamin Chew, representing Depp, said: “Some of you might recognise Johnny Depp from his portrayal of such characters as Edward Scissorhands and Captain Jack Sparrow.

“For over 30 years he has built a career as one of the most talented actors in Hollywood.

“Today his name is associated with a lie. A false statement uttered by his former wife, Amber Heard.”

Mr Chew said the lie had “cast Mr Depp as a villain, a man who would violently abuse a woman”.

“This is a case about how devastating words can be. Words matter,” he said.

Both actors are attending the trial in person and are due to give evidence.

Camille Vasquez, also representing Depp, said: “Mr Depp will go to his grave knowing that whatever he does there will always be people who believe he abused a woman.

“Ms Heard took on the role of a lifetime, she couldn’t back down.

“She has been living and breathing this lie for years now. She is preparing to give the performance of a lifetime in this trial.”

Scores of people, mostly fans of Depp, crowded into the courtroom on Tuesday as the case was officially opened.

Depp wore a dark blue suit and black shirt with a cream tie, while Heard wore a grey blazer and wore her hair in a low bun.

Heard’s article was titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. It did not mention Mr Depp by name.

The case is being brought in Virginia rather than in California, where the actors live, because The Washington Post’s online editions are published

through servers located in Fairfax County.

Other high-profile celebrities are listed as witnesses in the trial, including actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and Tesla founder Elon Musk.