| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: A timeline of their relationship, allegations, and court battles

Actor Johnny Depp stands for the jury to leave the courtroom during a recess in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Pool Expand
Actor Amber Heard gestures as she speaks with members of her legal team during a recess in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Pool Expand
Elon Musk may be called as a witness during the trial. Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo Expand
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the UK premiere of 'The Rum Diary' in London, England, in 2011. Photo: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images Expand

Close

Actor Johnny Depp stands for the jury to leave the courtroom during a recess in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Actor Johnny Depp stands for the jury to leave the courtroom during a recess in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Actor Amber Heard gestures as she speaks with members of her legal team during a recess in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Actor Amber Heard gestures as she speaks with members of her legal team during a recess in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Elon Musk may be called as a witness during the trial. Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo

Elon Musk may be called as a witness during the trial. Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the UK premiere of 'The Rum Diary' in London, England, in 2011. Photo: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the UK premiere of 'The Rum Diary' in London, England, in 2011. Photo: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

/

Actor Johnny Depp stands for the jury to leave the courtroom during a recess in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Clémence Michallon

The trial in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard is currently underway in Virginia.

Related topics

More On Johnny Depp

Most Watched

Privacy