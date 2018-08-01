Johnny Depp has alleged his ex-wife Amber Heard “punched him twice in the face” when they were still married.

Johnny Depp alleges ex-wife 'punched him twice in the face' for arriving late to birthday party

The 55-year-old actor and the ‘Aquaman’ star were married for two years from 2015 to 2017 and underwent a turbulent divorce procedure which saw Amber accuse Johnny of being "verbally and physically abusive" throughout their relationship.

But now, as part of a libel case in the UK, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor has claimed Amber physically assaulted him after he arrived two hours late to her 30th birthday party in 2016.

In court documents obtained by People, Johnny alleges that Amber, now 32, was “cold towards” him and began “criticising” him after the guests had left.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced with a €7m settlement

Johnny claims he was sober when the alleged incident took place, and that Amber - whom he says had been drinking - became “aggressive and violent, punching him twice in the face.”

The ‘Edward Scissorhands’ star then claims he responded by “grabbing [her] arms to stop her punching him again and told her to stop.”

However, an attorney for Amber has dismissed the allegations as “totally false”, and claimed his recent lawsuit with a location manager - who is suing him for allegedly punching him on the set of ‘City of Lies’ - proves his “state of mind”.

They said: “These allegations are totally false. One needs only read the recent Rolling Stone article about Mr. Depp and the lawsuit filed against him by a location manager, among many other recent news stories and lawsuits, to understand his state of mind.”

In Amber’s original divorce filing, she claimed in her version of events from the night of her birthday dinner that Johnny was drunk when he arrived at the restaurant, and that their discussion after guests left turned violent.

She stated at the time: “Johnny grabbed me by the hair and violently shoved me to the floor. Johnny was also screaming and threatening me, taunting me to stand up.”

