John Lydon interview: ‘Roy Keane is the kind of person I like. He tells it like it is. Like me’

Ahead of his show in the National Stadium in Dublin tonight with Public Image Limited (PiL), punk legend and former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon aka Johnny Rotten sat down with Independent.ie to talk everything from his admiration of Liam Brady and why he and Roy Keane would get along to writing Anarchy In The UK and God Save The Queen.

Independent.ie: You wrote PiL’s Death Disco and Swan Lake in 1979 about watching your mother die of stomach cancer. How do you feel when you perform those songs now?

John Lydon: “It makes those songs doubly, trebly emotional for me. But then I have two brothers with cancer. One is in remission, Jimmy, with throat cancer, and Bobby has anal cancer. They are my younger brothers. I’m the eldest.“

Independent.ie: What did your parents think of their beloved son being in the Sex Pistols?

JL: “They had great faith in me, because they knew I was a thoroughly independent young fella. My mum said: ‘Oh well, I suppose it is what he wants to do.’ I survived meningitis. It took me four years to recover my memory properly. And once I did, they knew I was as trustworthy as the fella that was in existence beforehand. I was going off to rock concerts at 12 and 13. I bunked trains. I went to the Isle of Wight, Leeds, anywhere. My parents knew they could trust me.”

Independent.ie: When you were seven you contracted meningitis from rat-infested water in the yard at home in London and were in a coma for seven months. The kids at school then called you Dumb Dumb?

JL: “I was in hospital for a year from seven to eight years of age. It was the nuns who had started that. I was always left-handed. They had this idea that that was a sign of the devil. They would hit me with the ruler for it and call me Dumb Dumb. Of course, all the other kids picked up on that and called me Dumb Dumb too.

“I would get one of the dinner ladies to bring me to the local library after school and they were great there. They got me back into books. I was drawn to books. I didn’t know why. They got me very quickly up to par reading and writing again. They taught me how to paint. It was marvellous.”

Independent.ie: The Irish priest in London in 1979 didn’t show up to give your mother the Last Rites when she was dying of cancer because he wanted money. Did you channel that angry at the priests and the nuns and authority in later life into your music with the Sex Pistols?

JL:“I think that is perfectly natural for that to happen. Without that, you can’t build your character. And if you have no character in the first place then you are going to crumble. The survival of the fittest is the only choice you have. “

Independent.ie: Did you really write God Save The Queen at your mother’s kitchen table?

JL: “Over baked beans.”

Independent.ie: How do you reflect on the young man who wrote that song?

JL :“That’s me, innit? I’m not one to ponder me anus. What is in my head what is worthy of writing down I will. I usually write songs in one go. If there is a skill in song writing it comes from constantly agitating yourself with thoughts.”

Independent.ie: And Anarchy in the UK?

JL :“Fun times were had by all. The band had no concept of what I was writing and singing. It was all down to me. I just took them as a musical back drop, and I slung every thought I had into it.

How did you feel when you were getting physically attacked on the streets in London when God Save The Queen came out of the time of The Queen’s Jubilee in 1977?

JL :“You’ve got to bear in mind that north London is a very violent place. I’ve been physically attacked for an awful long time before the Pistols. Mate, I come from the school of hard knocks. My mum and dad thought me a very good lesson from an early age: no self-pity. Unacceptable. None of that.”

Independent.ie: Did you feel that the establishment in Britain saw you and people like you as worthless working class “scum”? As you wrote and sang on God Save The Queen: “No future, there's no future, no future for you.”

JL:“I never knew people what people’s understanding of the British Establishment was. Everyone was as piss poor as us where we lived. It was a very multicultural area. A lot of Jamaicans, Germans, Italians that moved to England after the war. A lot of Greek and Turks which would be normally fighting among each other in their home country, but we were all very much united in what we call Arsenal Land. It’s not just a football team to us. It’s an identity, a cultural identity, representing us. We knew the players. The players used to booze in the local pub and that was great.”

Independent.ie: You wouldn’t get that under former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger.

JL :“No. you wouldn’t and that was the difference that I began to not like about them in the good old days of hobnail boots. At any age you could go in a pub and get a drink. There was no question of an Irish bar turning you down. As I grew older, I met Liam Brady. I adored him. He was such a regular fella.”

Independent.ie: How did you feel when Brady went to Juventus in Italy in 1980?

JL :“Good on him. He had to go somewhere, didn’t he? He’s a great human being. I met him when I was young. All the players from that time left a lasting impression on us young kids.

“They were social with us. Two years back I was walking down the streets with [his manager] Rambo and I ran into Charlie George [Arsenal striker from the 1970s]. That was the most fantastic thing. He was a great Arsenal player and he shouted across the street: ‘Johnny!’ We had a great chat about the good old days.”

Independent.ie: Are you depressed about Arsenal not making the Champions League next season by finishing fifth below Spurs?

JL:“I take Arsenal win, lose or draw. I’m not like one of these miserable posh c**ts who chew their fingernails. I’m realistic. “

Independent.ie: Unlike Piers Morgan?

JL: “I don’t know about Piers Morgan’s version of being an Arsenal supporter.”

Independent.ie: What do you think of Roy Keane?

JL: “He’s bloody hilarious, isn’t he? I’ve never met him but there were a few people like Eddie Jordan – that F1 flash git who had a team for a while – who was always telling me that I’d really get on with Roy. I think that’s highly likely. I think he’s straight forward with himself and everyone around him. That’s the kind of people that I like. Just tell it like it is. He tells it like it is. Like I do.”

Independent.ie: He was a good player too, especially against Arsenal…

JL: “Roy was rather terrifying with Patrick Vieira, the Arsenal man, wasn’t he, back in the day? [Laughs]”

Independent.ie: Did it make you laugh when the terrified British tabloids described you “as the biggest threat to English youth since Hitler”?

JL:“I thought that was fantastic. I thought I don’t have to do much to earn this reputation. Cor blimey! With some words! Words can so terrify an institution. Of course, they were violent repercussions for me but that was an accolade. It shows that you are saying something. I wasn’t aware that I could be damaging so much. It was a reward.”

Independent.ie: One of the consequences for you, maybe, was being arrested and jailed in Ireland for an affray in October 1980.

JL:“I was arrested for attacking a policeman’s fist in Dublin with my face. [Laughs] Well, that’s the bad side, isn’t it?

Independent.ie: The Irish government later released a report that said gardaí saw you as a threat to morality in Ireland.

JL: “Ha! Malta and Italy banned me for a time because they saw me as the anti-Christ. I’d out-worn all of them, haven’t I? I’m still kicking strong at 66.”

Independent.ie: Did your antipathy towards ex Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren soften when he died in 2010 of cancer?

JL: “I’m not one for mocking the dead. I think it is a great act of cowardice to speak negative of people who can’t answer back. And, so, when someone dies, whether I like them or not in life, I kind of miss their space, you know? It’s just the way it does. Another attitude of respect that my mum and dad gave me. We don’t have morals, we have values. Morals are too entangled in religion.

Independent.ie: At your dad’s funeral in Galway in 2008 a cousin asked you to get her on the ITV show The X Factor?

JL: “Oh, listen, you’re going to get this, aren’t you? If you’ve got any Irish in you at all means you’ve got about 200 living relatives, three quarters of which you hardly ever met, and every one of them wants a bob or two out of you.”

Independent.ie: How wealthy are you?

JL: “Not very after that court case about the Pistols. What I call a mockumentary [the Disney+ series Pistol by Danny Boyle]. I was set up there to take a fall, but I had to do it, knowing going in that I was going to lose. Because nobody is ever going to beat the Disney Corporation. That’s just the way it is. They have more money than God. But I had to make the point that I wasn’t going to back down.”

Independent.ie: It seems like an oxymoron ‘Disney’ and ‘Sex Pistols’ in the same sentence, whatever about the same film.

JL: “Apparently from the reviews I’ve been reading, they’ve done them no favours. It is a Donald Duck production, which I warned them would happen. But they didn’t want to hear that. They much rather preferred the Sex Pistols without that negative Johnny Rotten. What they also forget to note was I was the one who wrote all their songs. And it’s not my fault that they’ve all set sail on the Titanic, is it? These fools are heading for the iceberg at high speed. I’m very proud of the work I did. Even with the mockery they’re making of the Pistols now they will never, ever be able to damage that. We know we changed the world. It is shame that the other three idiots in the band haven’t noticed that.”

Independent.ie: Did you think if Sid Vicious hadn’t joined the Sex Pistols in 1977 he’d still be alive? [He died of a heroin overdose in New York in February 1979, aged 22. He was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.]

JL: “Oh, no! Don’t be silly. Sid would have found a way of walking under a bus. He was that kind of character. A great fun bloke, but daft as a brush. He was a bit of a coat hanger. He believed he was always fashion forward, which was two steps backwards really. I miss him very much. He was a good friend of mine. But he couldn’t handle the pressure. That’s the thing.

“Look, I recovered from meningitis and going back to school and all that and trying to remember my own name. I already had a crash course in absorbing pressure. I had guilt about this. I wasn’t aware that people didn’t have that kind of stamina I had.”

Independent.ie: Or the emotions. I remember watching Julien Temple’s 2000 documentary about The Sex Pistols, The Filth And The Fury, and you cried when you talked about Sid’s death.

JL: “I have to be genuine. That was from the heart. I meant every word.”

Independent.ie: You are quite an emotional, decent person despite the image the tabloids paint of you.

JL: “The audience of PiL pick this up too. We’re like opera in a weird way because if you have ever experienced opera in Italy you will know it is like pure folk music and the audience sing along .It is not that staged silk tie and tiara nonsense that you get in the rest of the west. It is all like a combination of church but without the religion. Go for the community sense of it. PIL is a very important band to a lot of people. We connect to people on a deeply emotional level, sharing the experiences of death and pain and tragedy and joy. It is all there in the songs. The audience know it’s from the heart.”

Independent.ie: Can I ask you about your wife of 43 years, Nora Foster? You said in 2020 that Alzheimer’s has amplified Nora’s true character and personality. How is she in 2022?

JL: “The personality isn’t what goes. It is just the short-term memory. She has a great recollection of things that happened 30 or 40 years ago. Absolutely vivid. But it is trying to connect the sentences to express that. One of the major things that you never do when someone is suffering from Alzheimer’s is never ask them a question. Let them talk. And listen. And respond. Don’t make them feel bad.

“Because she is suffering trying to find the words. And when strangers come over, and even friends and family, they are straight into ‘How are you?’ They mean well but it is the compromise of the question. Let her ask and always make her feel that she is in charge of herself. And comedy is fantastic for that. Steptoe And Son will be forever embedded in our minds,” he says [referring to the 1970s’ British sitcom about a father-and-son – Albert and son Harold - running a rag-and-bone business down a lane in London’s Shepherd’s Bush].

“'You dirty old man!'” [He does an impersonation of Harold Steptoe from the series] “That kills her. She gets that on every level. She has always said that I reminded her of him – the ould fella in Steptoe & Son!” [Laughs.]

Independent.ie: Do you give Nora a bath in the kitchen sink? [A reference to the time Old Man Steptoe took a bath in the kitchen sink.]

JL: “No! And I don’t use the toilet brush on her back either.” [Laughs.]

Independent.ie: Do you and Nora still dance around the house to Fred Astaire?

JL: “Yes! Of course.”

Independent.ie: What would Johnny Rotten of 1976 would have thought of John Lydon of 2022?

JL: “He’d say: ‘Cor blimey, you’re good, aren’t you?’ Same values, mate. And of course, I expanded on them the longer I live, the more I live, the more I know. That’s the point and purpose of life, isn’t it? I never turned into an imitation of myself. This isn’t the Rolling Stones here. And to quote Pete Townsend, I hope I die before I get old. Never, ever. And I’ve had many a conversation with Pete about that. What a stupid thing to say. “

Independent.ie: What did Pete Townsend say what you told him that?

JL: ’’Uh…I was on drugs at the time.’ The usual excuse!”

Independent.ie: You couldn’t touch heroin because the effect meningitis had on your lungs from childhood?

JL: “No, I would never touch any kind of downer! Not ever. Anything that puts me to sleep terrifies me. When I must go to sleep it is a slow process. It will always be in my mind that I don’t want to wake up and forget who I am all over again. Not ever. That’s what happened with me and meningitis. I was in very long coma. I was lucky to come out of it, but it damaged me for an awful long time.

“And in a weird way, it’s like: ‘Thank you God’ .Because enduring that [meningitis] when I was young has really helped me to understand what Nora is going through with Alzheimer’s ."

Independent.ie: Noel Gallagher once said he would have the royal family partially maimed. Did he have a point?

JL: “That’s just childish. I’ve never condoned death or destruction or killing or maiming or harm physically to any human being. Not ever. In fact, Gandhi is the only political hero I have ever taken seriously. Passive resistance was the genius of Gandhi. I’d adhered to that. “

Independent.ie: Even when you were getting even seven bells kicked out of you in the 1970s?

JL: “I passively resisted…with every tool that was at hand! [Laughs]. It was variations on a theme. There is a point where you have to defend yourself.”

Independent.ie: What annoys you?

JL: “I hate the way so-called celebrities love to attach their names to charities without any real understanding that it is not all about them. If you want to hand over the money, do it, do it nice and quietly, like I’ve been doing for 40 years. Right now, I’m doing drawings and it is raising serious money for Alzheimer’s. And another charity I’m involved with is called ‘Paramili-Trees’.

Independent.ie: It sounds like a green-fingered IRA!

JL: “No, no, not the IRA! [Laughs] We are planting trees around Ireland because I’m sure the folks in Ireland could do with a few more trees and a few less golf courses.”

Independent.ie: What’s the biggest misconception people have about you?

JL: “That I’m handsome. I thoroughly disagree with that.”

Independent.ie: What did you set out to achieve with PIL that was different to the Sex Pistols?

JL: “Honesty, empathy, humanity from a fellow human being. It was more inner. PiL allowed me to express proper emotions. I have worked hard and long and deliberately ignored the shenanigans of fake publicity and snidey c**ts who don’t have enough wit or brains in their f**king empty skulls to affect me.

“I dropped all that. I had enough of that with the Pistols. I like to connect with people properly. If you don’t like what I do, don’t have anything to do with me. I don’t insist upon it, either way.”

PiL play the National Stadium in Dublin today and The Limelight in Belfast tomorrow