John Krasinski says this is the key to his long-lasting relationship with wife Emily Blunt

With the demise of lovable pairs like Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, they are becoming few and far between. Enter, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who after eight years of marriage, gush over each other like newlyweds, and the A Quiet Place star credits one key element of their relationship for getting them past in the initial stages of romance.

I’m lucky enough to be surrounded by incredible friends and family who keep me on track and don’t let me spin out into my own universe for too long—namely, and most important, my wife,” he said in a new interview with Playboy.

“I think my wife gets me. Not just to sound adorable, but the truth is she gets me more than anyone else has ever gotten me. And so she allows me to, for lack of a better term, bottom out for a second and get really scared.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinsksi in A Quiet Place

The couple began dating in 2008 and said they refused to discuss their careers in their early days together.

"I was definitely aware of [her fame], probably in a way that could have been extremely unhealthy if it wasn’t for how insanely down-to-earth she was," he explained.

"I remember being at my house and saying to her, ‘So I just want to have this really honest conversation. I think you’re one of the best act—’ I didn’t even get out ‘actress.’ She went, ‘No, no, no, no!’ Very loud. We didn’t have that conversation again for a really long time, and it saved our relationship."

The couple have two daughters Hazel (four) and Violet (two) together.

