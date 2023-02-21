| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Joely Richardson to narrate The Moon Of Kyiv ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

All profits from the newly published picture book are going to Save The Children’s fund supporting children directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

Joely Richardson is a Save The Children ambassador (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Joely Richardson is a Save The Children ambassador (Ian West/PA)

Joely Richardson is a Save The Children ambassador (Ian West/PA)

Joely Richardson is a Save The Children ambassador (Ian West/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

British actress Joely Richardson will star in a short film for Save The Children reading a decades-old poem with “hauntingly relevant” lyrics to raise funds for children in Ukraine on the first anniversary of the conflict.

Richardson, 58, will narrate The Moon Of Kyiv from late Italian poet Gianni Rodari about shared humanity, which remind us that no matter where we are from we all exist under the same moon.

Most Watched

Privacy