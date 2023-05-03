Joel Dommett expecting first child with wife Hannah Cooper

TV presenter and comedian Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper are expecting their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot during a 2019 beach ceremony in Greece, announced the news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Model Cooper posted a series of polaroid photos showing her husband kissing her growing bump.

She jokingly captioned the post: “Does anyone know how to change a nappy? Because Joel has s**t himself.”

Celebrity friends shared their congratulations, with TV presenter Cat Deeley writing: “This is amazing!!!!”

“Three is the magic number…..Congratulations,” she added.

Broadcaster Fearne Cotton added: “I thought you had a twinkle in your eye the other night! Im so happy for you both.”

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts said: “Aww congratulations.”

Dommett, 37, and Cooper met after she messaged him on social media following his 2016 appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

For their wedding in Mykonos, close friend and fellow comedian, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, officiated.

Cooper co-hosted ITV lockdown series At Home With Joel Dommett and appeared on Channel 4’s Gogglebox alongside her husband.

The pair also co-host the podcast Never Have I Ever, in which they act on unusual suggestions from listeners and each other.