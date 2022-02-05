Joe Rogan apologises for ‘f***ing horrible’ resurfaced clips of him using n-word

Joe Rogan has apologised after musician India Arie shared an edited compilation of him using the n-word on his podcast.

The podcaster found himself at the centre of renewed controversy after the musician shared the video, explaining this was why she had removed her music from Spotify.

Rogan called it “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly”.

Read More

He continued: “There's a compilation made of clips, taken out of context, of me of 12 years of conversations on my podcast. It’s all smooshed together and it looks f***ing horrible, even to me.”

Rogan attempted to explain his reasoning for using the racial slur.

“I know for most people there's no context where a white person is allowed to say that word – and I agree with that now,” he said.

“I haven't said it for years. But for a long time, when I would bring that word up, instead of saying the n-word, I'd just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context people would understand what I was doing.”

He said the slur is “a very unusual word, but it’s not my word to use”.

Video of the Day

He added: “I’m well aware of that now. I never used it to be racist, because I’m not racist, but whenever you’re in situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist’, you’ve f***ed up. And I’ve clearly f***ed up.

“There’s nothing I can do to take that back – I wish I could. I do hope, if anything, that this can be a teachable moment.”