Joe Lycett dedicates Bafta to ‘people still being oppressed in Qatar’

Award-winning comedian Joe Lycett has said in a statement that he is “dedicating” his Bafta to the “people still being oppressed in Qatar”.

The 34-year-old comedian, who did not attend the Bafta TV awards ceremony on Sunday, took home the features award for his special, Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas, which covered the controversy surrounding the World Cup that was being hosted in the Middle Eastern country.

The Channel 4 special of his consumer affairs programme featured a stunt in which he threatened to destroy £10,000 of his own money unless David Beckham pulled out of his deal with the World Cup host country, where homosexuality is still illegal.

Lycett later revealed he had not destroyed the cash through a shredder and had actually donated the sum to LGBT+ charities.

Former footballer Beckham, 48, responded to Lycett in a statement that aired during his Channel 4 special in which he said he sees it as “positive” that debate about “key issues” had been “stimulated” by the contest being held in the country.

Part of the statement from Lycett at Bafta was read out, with “too rude” parts left out.

The comedian said: “I’m sorry to not be there, but according to my PR team I have shingles.”

