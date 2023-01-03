Joe Canning jets off to St Barth’s on honeymoon with new wife Megan

Joe and Megan are spending their honeymoon in St Barth's

Former Galway hurling star Joe Canning has shared some snaps with new wife Megan Hoare from their honeymoon in St Barth’s.

The newlyweds jetted off to the sun soaked Caribbean destination just weeks after their stunning winter wedding in Limerick.

Four-time All-Ireland winner Joe took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to give his 71,900 followers a glimpse into his holiday, which included a photo of him and Megan enjoying some drinks as well as a tasty Caribbean feast complete with shrimp skewers and corn on the cob.

The 34-year-old also posted some clips of planes flying overhead, with the first one missing the couple’s heads by just metres.

The second video, taken from the comfort of the sandy beach of St Barth’s, showed another plane gliding across the aqua blue sea.

And Joe also revealed that he was sat next to Italian football player Marco Verratti while out for lunch one afternoon, sharing a sneaky snap of the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder’s back.

“Yes you guessed it, that is me and @marco_verratti92 at lunch!” he captioned the post.

Fans and friends flooded the comments sections with jokes about the unlikely pairing, while others were delighted to see Joe and Megan celebrate their honeymoon.

“Did Marco know he was in the presence of greatness?” one person asked.

Another wrote: “can verratti catch it under a high ball tho”

Joe and Megan tied the knot at Monaleen Church in Limerick on Friday surrounded by family and friends, which included makeup artist and influencer Aimee Connolly.

Aimee’s fiancé John was Joe’s best man on the day and the duo looked dashing in sleek black suits with crisp white shirts and black ties.

Meanwhile, Megan was picture perfect in a cowl neck white gown with dainty spaghetti straps and a high slit up her left leg.

After the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom along with their guests headed for a reception at Kilmurry Lodge Hotel in Castletroy, which is owned by Megan’s family.

Aimee looked glam as ever in an emerald green sating dress with a high neckline as she shared a photo of her with John and the newlyweds.

She captioned the post: “Congrats Joe and Meg. What an unreal day yesterday... such an early night too.”