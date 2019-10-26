Jodie Comer revealed she was “fangirling really hard” during her first meeting with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Jodie Comer recalls her first meeting with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Waller-Bridge created acclaimed drama Killing Eve, which stars Comer as the psychopathic Russian assassin Villanelle and Sandra Oh as the MI5 agent who becomes obsessed with her.

The role has made Comer a star, winning a Bafta and an Emmy for her work on the series.

Jodie Comer won a Bafta for her work on Killing Eve (Ian West/PA)

At the Bafta Britannia Awards on Friday, where Waller-Bridge was named British artist of the year, Comer paid tribute to the writer and recalled their first meeting.

In a video message played to the star-studded audience inside the Beverly Hilton hotel, she said: “My first meeting with Phoebe was a drunken one, actually, at Bafta, television, in the UK.

“And she’d won the award for Fleabag and we were in a hotel room drunk and I opened the door and she was there with her Bafta.

“And I was trying to play it really cool because I was fangirling really hard.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepting the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year! ✨🇬🇧 #Britannias pic.twitter.com/DUNIJFDrFE — BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) October 26, 2019

Liverpool-born Comer, 26, said a “couple of months” later she auditioned for the role of Villanelle.

“And I got the fear because we were all incredibly drunk and I couldn’t really remember everything that was said,” she said.

“And she was wonderful, but yeah, that was the first time I met her.”

PA Media