Joanna Cooper shares more stunning pics of wedding to rugby star Conor Murray

The couple had earlier flown out to Pine Cliffs, a luxury resort and spa in the Algarve, to start the celebrations early

Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper have been celebrating their wedding day in sunny Portugal with a host of friends and family.

The Ireland and Munster rugby star and his Derry model bride tied the knot at a picture-perfect venue in the Algarve on Monday. Model Joanna shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of their wedding rings, writing: “The best day of our lives.”

The couple had earlier flown out to Pine Cliffs, a luxury resort and spa in Algarve, to start the celebrations early with friends and family joining them later for the official occasion.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The former Miss Universe Ireland (29) announced her engagement to the rugby player last March, after Conor (34) proposed while they were on holiday in Dubai.

Sharing the news at the time of Instagram, Joanna showed off her diamond ring, and wrote: “Always & forever.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Johnny Sexton, Simon Zebo Peter O'Mahony. Photo: Jeska O'Mahony on Instagram @jeskaomahony

They began dating in 2018 after meeting each other on a night out in London. They then moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020 and later got a dog, who they named Kevin.

Joanna had previously revealed how she picked her wedding dress from a boutique in Northern Ireland.

“I went to the wedding club in London and then Verona Bridal in Magherafelt and bought my dress here - they were so lovely to deal with and had gorgeous designers.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"If you are in the south The One By Sinead Corcorcan is another beautiful shop in Dublin with loads of choice.”

Meanwhile mum to be Jess Redden also shared photos with her rugby star husband Rob Kearney, from the festivities.

Joanna revealed earlier this month how her and Conor opted to wed on Monday as the weekends were booked up all summer.

“We’re getting married on a Monday because there were no weekends free and then everyone gets engaged and married in the same week, literally,” she told Ireland AM in February.

“I don’t know when we’ll get a honeymoon, it will be way later.”