Joanna Cooper leads glamorous rugby players' partners in Japan for support

Ireland's army of fans is getting some glamorous new additions this weekend as several of the squad's partners have jetted out to Japan to cheer them on in person.

With scores of rugby fans making the pilgrimage to see Joe Schmidt's men take on the mighty All Blacks in Saturday's crucial quarter-final clash, the mood is high in the camp as they look forward to the next challenge.

Among those who have made the long trip over to see the game this weekend is model and influencer Joanna Cooper, who has been dating scrum-half Conor Murray for more than a year. The stunning blonde, who has been at most of Ireland's big games since she began her relationship with Murray, jetted into Tokyo earlier this week as the sports star enjoyed some down-time.

The couple have been making the most of a few days off as they hit the tourist trail together, visiting a sushi restaurant, a cat cafe and enjoying traditional Japanese tea.

busiest

The photogenic pair also posed for pictures as they walked across Tokyo's famous Shibuya Crossing, which is believed to be the world's busiest intersection. Also already in Japan is fly-half Joey Carbery's other half, Robyn Flanagan. A marketing student at DIT, Robyn has been with the Munster star for more than four years and clearly missed him while he was in the earlier stages of the tournament.

Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan in Japan

Posting a picture with him on the streets of Fukuoka city, she wrote how she was "back with my bestie" after flying in a few days previously. They too have managed to combine some sight-seeing with catching up with each other.

They visited Tokyo Disneyland, where Robyn posted herself sporting a pair of mouse ears in addition to checking out the sprawling digital art museum TeamLab Borderless, which she described as an "amazing experience".

Echoing her comments, Carbery posted a snap from Disneyland saying how it was "great to have Robyn out in Japan, Minnie ears and all". Another rugby player's partner who has made the voyage over is flanker Peter O'Mahony's fiancee Jessica Moloney. The mum travelled to Japan with the couple's two-year-old daughter Indie.

Jessica posted pictures from the airport showing her wrestling the excited youngster with the joking caption "What do you mean travelling across the world with a toddler is a bad idea... it's totally chill and zen". The must-watch game kicks off on Saturday at 11.15am.

