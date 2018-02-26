Joanna Cooper jets home from London to cheer on boyfriend Conor Murray

The former Miss Universe Ireland (24) is based in London and flew home over the weekend to cheer on the rugby star in Ireland's nail-biting clash against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. In a sign their relationship is moving quickly apace, she joined some of the other WAGs on Saturday night for celebrations after the team's victory.

Joanna Cooper with other rugby WAGs

The beauty queen from Derry has been quietly Murray (28), who was considered the most eligible bachelor on the Irish rugby team, for several months, but they went public with their romance last week. Joanna, who stands at 5'5", is originally from Derry and studied journalism at Belfast University, but has been living in London for the last three years, where she works as a commercial model.

Her turn at Miss Universe in 2015 was a memorable one and she was crowned winner over first runner-up Shauna Lindsay, who previously dated Murray in 2016. It was during her time in Las Vegas representing Ireland on the world stage, where she says she grew confidence she never knew she had - especially in relation to her height. "I didn't know whether to enter or not - I wasn't sure about my height, but mum said 'do it' and made me to go for it," she told the Belfast Telegraph. "The other contestants in Vegas were all towering over me, but I didn't let that intimidate me.

"I was the smallest, I always am, but I came back more confident in myself. I was always with these amazing, tall glamorous girls, but I still felt I fitted in. I didn't feel isolated, I felt I belong. The president assured us we all deserved to be there." She previously dated fitness instructor David Murdock for three years.

1st Runner Up Shauna Lindsey and 2nd Runner Up Cailín Áine Ní Toibín pictured with Joanna Cooper at the Miss Universe Final in 2015. Picture: Eric Barry/Blink Of An Eye

Online Editors