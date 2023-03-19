| 9.7°C Dublin

Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray celebrate Six Nations win with night of partying

Ireland beat England 29-16 at the Aviva Stadium to claim only the fourth Grand Slam in their history.

Joanna and Conor made sure to snap a selfie after they got home from celebrating Expand

Close

Neasa Cumiskey

Conor Murray’s fiancée Joanna Cooper has shared some photos of the celebrations that followed the Irish rugby team’s Six Nations win on Saturday.

