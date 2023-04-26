JK Rowling criticises Irish Eurovision entry Wild Youth for cutting ties with choreographer over Twitter comments

Author JK Rowling has come out in support of choreographer Ian Banham after the band Wild Youth, Ireland’s Eurovision entry, “cut all ties” with him.

Mr Banham has come under fire regarding activity on his Twitter account recently.

In one comment he wrote: “It’s a for sure a cult,” under a post by another Twitter user that said: “Non-binary woman identifies as a hawk.”

In another instance, Mr Banham replied: “That’s because he’s not a woman,” under a video of a transgender woman.

Replying to an account called ‘End Wokeness’ that shared a BBC story, with the headline ‘Woman jailed after stabbing and tying up victim’, which was posted on the BBC News Twitter account, Mr Banham wrote: “Exactly. It’s a Man. This clown world is ridiculous.”

JK Rowling has tweeted her support for Mr Banham.

"For those confused as to why Ian Banham was fired and publicly lambasted by Wild Youth, here’s one of his ‘horrifying’ tweets. His crime is standing against the insanity of pretending knife-wielding rapists are women if they say they are.”

Ms Rowling initially criticised Wild Youth for cutting ties, saying “the so-called kindness and inclusivity” of the band “is preening, seff-satisfied misogyny”.

In a statement published on Twitter yesterday, Wild Youth said it is “a band that stands for unity and kindness.”

"Our song represents our beliefs as a band. We have cut all ties with Ian Banham and will not have him on or near our team or Eurovision journey. We are so sorry for anyone offended by his comments”.

The band are set to headline the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival in July.

They were selected as Ireland’s Eurovision entry following a live contest on The Late Late Show earlier this year.

Wild Youth - We Are One - Eurovision 2023

Shortly afterwards, it was announced creative director and choreographer Ian Banham would work with the band ahead of the competition which takes place next month.

Conor O Donohoe, member of the band later reiterated the bands views: “First off I want to apologise with my whole heart to anyone who has been hurt or even had to read such horrible tweets. He [Ian Banham] goes against everything I stand for, his tweets make me feel sick reading them.”

Mr O’Donohoe added writing their Eurovision song was about what he believes in, “acceptance, unity and kindness”.

He continued: “Ian will have nothing to do with Wild Youth on our Eurovision journey. Again, from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry to anybody who had to read these tweets and was affected by them.”