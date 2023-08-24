Jimmy Carr to host new comedy reality gameshow Battle In The Box (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jimmy Carr will host new comedy reality game show, Battle In The Box, which sees comedians battle it out for pride, prizes and floorspace.

The eight-episode series will comprise four tense double bills, with eight celebrity pairings spending 24 hours in a box.

When the clock starts, two teams will move into the completely empty box divided by a moveable wall with nothing but a toothbrush.

Once inside, they will only have cameras and each other for company – no beds, tables, chairs or home comforts.

Over the course of the day and night, they will need to earn everything by winning a series of physical and mental challenges all set by the orchestrator of this chaos – Carr.

Winning a game means more space and luxuries for one duo, but less for the losing team, with the sliding wall limiting their space yet further.

Battle In The Box is based on a hit Korean format from Seoul-based format agency Something Special.

Host Carr said: “We all know comedians are at their best when they’re tired, hungry and lacking the most basic of human comforts.

“So I can’t wait to see how they’ll fare in the box, with space at a premium and cameras watching their every move. What could possibly go right?”

Battle In The Box will test the endurance and ingenuity of some of the UK’s biggest names from comedy, TV and entertainment.

The series has been commissioned for Dave and UKTV by Mark Iddon, senior commissioning editor and Jason Dawson, commissioning executive.

It is produced by Interstellar.

Iddon said: “Finally, we get to answer the classic age-old question of what would happen if Jimmy Carr locked two pairs of comedians in a giant box for 24 hrs to battle to the death (okay, not death) whilst a moving wall threatens to make them live in a space the size of a photo booth?

“Because, you know, there is nothing like a wall inching in on your personal space to bring out the best in comedy.”

Filming for Battle In The Box starts next month and contestants will be announced nearer to transmission on Dave and UKTV Play.