Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow to attend vigil for Nashville shooting victims

The First Lady and the music star are set to attend the vigil in memory of the six people shot dead at the city’s Covenant School on Monday.

People pray during a community vigil held for the people killed during the Covenant School shooting (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Expand

People pray during a community vigil held for the people killed during the Covenant School shooting (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

By Travis Loller and Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press

First lady Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow were among those expected to attend a candlelight vigil on Wednesday in memory of the three children and three adults killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville.

Ms Crow was scheduled to perform, along with fellow musicians Margo Price and Ketch Secor, the Nashville mayor’s office said in a news release.

