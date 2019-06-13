Jessica Biel explains stance on vaccinations after opposing California measure
The actress said families had a right to choose amid attempts to limit medical exemptions.
Actress Jessica Biel has said she is not opposed to vaccinations, but she does not support a bill in California that would limit medical exemptions.
The 37-year-old has drawn criticism after appearing this week in Sacramento with vaccination sceptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr to voice concerns about the measure.
Biel posted on Instagram that she supports children getting vaccinated and she also supports families having the “right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians”.
This week I went to Sacramento to talk to legislators in California about a proposed bill. I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians. My concern with #SB276 is solely regarding medical exemptions. My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state. That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment. I encourage everyone to read more on this issue and to learn about the intricacies of #SB276. Thank you to everyone who met with me this week to engage in this important discussion!
Biel wrote that she argued against the bill because her friends have a child with a medical condition warranting an exemption and the bill would “greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child”.
The bill follows a recent rise in cases of measles, mumps and other infectious diseases nationwide.
