Jess Redden and Rob Kearney expecting first child together – ‘We’ve been praying for you’

Rob Kearney and Jess Redden. Picture: Instagram Expand
Jess Redden. Picture: Instagram Expand
Rob Kearney and Jess Redden at their wedding reception in Trump International Doonbeg. Expand
Jess Redden with little Daffodil fairies Ruth Aherne (9) and Rose Aherne (7) from Stepaside, Dublin, at the launch of Daffodil Day. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

Rob Kearney and Jess Redden. Picture: Instagram

Rob Kearney and Jess Redden at their wedding reception in Trump International Doonbeg.

Jess Redden with little Daffodil fairies Ruth Aherne (9) and Rose Aherne (7) from Stepaside, Dublin, at the launch of Daffodil Day. Photo: Andres Poveda

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Influencer Jess Redden and Irish rugby star Rob Kearney are expecting their first child together.

The pharmacist took to social media this evening to announce the happy news.

