Jess Redden and husband Rob Kearney pictured enjoying day out at Wimbledon

Jess Redden and her husband Rob Kearney have enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon.

The couple touched down in London ahead of spending the day as spectators of the prestigious tennis competition.

Taking to Instagram, Jess shared that it was a “bucket list” occasion.

“Wimbledon, everything I had imagined and so much more,” she captioned a carousel of photos.

The Pharmacist posed in a Sandro white button-up midi eyelet fabric dress with ¾-length bell sleeves from pre-loved boutique No38 in Ranelagh.

She paired the look with a white blazer, a black YSL crossbody bag and black pointed Dior kitten heel shoes with white sling-backs.

Meanwhile, Kearney paired a baby blue shirt with navy slacks as he wore a grey jumper resting around his shoulders.

Tennis stars to take to the court on Friday included Novak Djokovic, Ajla Tomljanović, Amanda Anisimova and Cameron Norrie.

The couple stayed at Hotel du Vin, a boutique hotel near Wimbledon, at a cost of upwards of £700 per night.

Redden praised the hotel’s fabulous service, telling her Instagram followers: “Loved this hotel.

“Food rooms & scenery were a 10.”

Jess has spent much of June soaking up the sunshine abroad.

She recently returned from a holiday with her beloved mum Linda.

The 28-year-old shared snaps from their quality time away together in Marbella.

In the weeks prior, she enjoyed a romantic break away to Dubrovnik, Croatia with her hubby.

The pair took in the sights and sounds of the seaside city, but also made time to relax by dining, sitting in the sun and taking a boat on the fresh blue Mediterranean seas.