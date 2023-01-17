| -0.4°C Dublin

Jeremy Renner says he is home from hospital after snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner. Photo: Ian West/PA.

Jeremy Renner. Photo: Ian West/PA.

Associated Press

Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of hospital after being treated for serious injuries following a snow plough accident.

In response to a Twitter post about his Paramount+ TV series Mayor Of Kingstown, Renner tweeted: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Renner was run over by his own seven-tonne Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative’s vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The accident left him in a critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.

Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.

The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the Mission Impossible franchise.

A picture shared to his Instagram story on Monday showed a high wall of snow, with the top of a house and snow-tipped trees peeking out.

“Missing my happy place,” the actor wrote.

In a later post he warned those living in the area to “be safe out there”.

He captioned another picture on his Instagram story: “It’s a rough ride over the pass.

“Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe.”

