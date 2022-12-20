Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial newspaper column about Meghan Markle has become the most complained about article for the Independent Press Standards Organisation in the UK.

The column has received more than 17,500 complaints since it was published on Friday.

Ipso said the piece, which was removed from The Sun’s website on Monday at Clarkson‘s request, had received more than 17,500 complaints as of 9am on Tuesday.

“We will follow our usual processes to examine the complaints we have received,” an Ipso spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“This will take longer than usual because of the volume of complaints.”

The spokesperson added that the number of complaints would be subject to change.

The number also surpassed the total number of complaints the media regulator received in 2021, which was 14,355.

In the article, the former Top Gear presenter said that he “hated” Meghan Markle.

The 62-year-old wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.

The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down,” the page now reads.

Sadiq Khan, Nicola Sturgeon and even Clarkson’s own daughter, Emily, have publicly criticised the presenter’s comments.

