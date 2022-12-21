The Metropolitan Police has ruled out a hate crime investigation into Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle.

In a newspaper column, Mr Clarkson said he hated Ms Markle and wanted to see excrement thrown at her in the street, resulting in a furious backlash by members of the publuc and campaigners.

Mark Rowley, the Met commissioner and the UK’s most senior policeman, said it was not the job of officers to “police people’s ethics”.

“The police should only get involved when speech becomes threatening or incites violence,” he told LBC.

Asked if Mr Clarkson had committed a hate crime, the police chief added: “There’s a line to be drawn.

“It’s not for police to get involved in anything that’s about ‘is something ethical, is it moral. Is it proper, is it offensive’”.

In a column for The Sun, the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host wrote how he was “dreaming of the day” when the royal was “made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, "Shame!" and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

“The legal lines are only crossed, generally, when things are said that are intended or likely to stir up or incite violence.

“I don’t think this is one of those cases but of course we will keep a close eye on it.”

It comes as ITV boss Kevin Lygo said Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex were “awful” but “at the moment” the broadcaster plans to keep him as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild event in London on Tuesday, Mr Lygo, managing director of ITV Studios, said: “I would say what he writes in a newspaper column… We have no control over what he says.

“We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

“So it’s not quite in our wheelhouse but I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that. It was awful.”

Asked if ITV will keep Clarkson as host of the quiz show, a position he inherited from Chris Tarrant in 2018, Mr Lygo said: “Yes, at the moment we are.”

Asked if Clarkson represents ITV’s values, Mr Lygo replied: “No, of course he doesn’t in that instance.”

