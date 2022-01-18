Jenny Slate reveals she married Ben Shattuck on New Year’s Eve

Jenny Slate has revealed she married her fiance Ben Shattuck on New Year’s Eve in their living room.

The actress, 39, finally tied the knot with artist and writer Shattuck after their first three attempts at a wedding were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Slate, best known for her roles in TV comedies Parks And Recreation, Bob’s Burgers and US sketch show Saturday Night Live, announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram in 2019.

Thank you @marieclaire for having me on your cover! Thanks @DanaSchwartzzz for the writing and garden stroll, and as always, to @KirinBhatty @Nikkiprovidence @mrmontyjackson for making look fancy!!!! It’s nice to be here ❤️ https://t.co/Xb8RJdtYvw — jenny slate (@jennyslate) January 18, 2022

She told Marie Claire: “We were planning on a (wedding) that ended up being almost 200 people, and then now, it’s just our parents and siblings.

“We each invited six friends… I actually like it. I like it better.

“I didn’t realize how the large thing was making me feel uncomfortable, a little bit. Just a little.”

Slate shared in an Instagram post in September 2019 that Shattuck had proposed to her while the couple were in France.

Alongside a set of pictures from their trip – including one showing off her diamond ring – she wrote: “He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES.

“I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going.”

Shattuck also shared the news on social media, revealing he bent down on one knee inside an “abandoned castle in southern France”.

The couple also share a one-year-old daughter named Ida Lupine.

Speaking to Marie Claire about life with a newborn, Slate said: “Not at all that it’s not difficult and challenging to have a newborn baby.

“There are so many profound challenges, but I’ve never been happier in my life. I feel like I can finally be what I want to be.”

Slate was previously married to comedian Dean Fleischer-Camp for four years, before their separation in May 2016.