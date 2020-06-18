Jennifer Zamparelli: There is no chance in hell I will let my daughter pursue a career in showbiz

RTE’s Jennifer Zamparelli is saying "over my dead body" would her daughter Florence follow her and husband Lau into the showbiz world.

Lau works as an actor while Jennifer started off her TV career back in 2008 when she competed on the UK version of The Apprentice with Alan Sugar.

But the 2fm presenter said that is not the life that she would choose for her five-year-old daughter.

Herself and show contributor Lottie Ryan were talking on her show yesterday about how child-star actors do not fare well in later life, citing well-known examples like Macauley Culkin and Drew Barrymore.

"It baffles me why parents push kids to not only do drama and music for fun but they really push them for ads and campaigns and they want them to be the next child star because looking at the history, it doesn’t end well,” she said.

"Not a chance. I’m telling you now – over my dead body. I have a fear of even putting her into ballet classes, I don’t want her getting notions."

Read More

She continued: "That life scares the living daylights out of me because I want her to go to classes and to enjoy them and to be fair. I don’t want her to be pushed in a way that is unhealthy for her.”

She said that if her daughter decided showbiz was something she wanted to pursue in later life, then she would consider letting her explore that.

"If somebody came up to me and said, 'your daughter’s beautiful, I’m going to put her in a movie and she’s going to be a big star' and she’s not even six, then I would say 'not a chance in hell'.

"When she’s old enough to decide that’s what she wants to do, and if that’s what she wants to do, then maybe."

Jennifer also revealed to listeners she was once engaged to the wrong man when she was 21 years old.

The Dancing With The Stars presenter said there was no way she would go back to being in her 20s again as it wasn’t a good time and she is much more content now at the age of 40.

Read More

Herald