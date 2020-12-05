Jennifer Zamparelli said she ‘lost her mind’ turning 40 as she opens about her anxiety struggles

Jennifer Zamperalli opened up about turning 40, saying she "lost her mind"

Jennifer Zamparelli has opened up about her struggle with anxiety, and how she “lost her mind” when she turned 40 this year.

After hitting the milestone in April during the height of the first lockdown, the 2FM star said it hit her harder than expected.

Appearing as a guest on Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny on RTÉ One, she told the comedian: “I lost my mind turning 40... it was April.

“We were at the start of the pandemic. (I) started having panic attacks and asking myself big questions like... ‘Am I happy in my life?’

“(You’re) faced with your mortality and it was crazy.”

The Dancing with the Stars presenter opened up, saying that unlike any other milestone she really struggled.

Zamparelli had a big holiday planned with her family to mark the occasion with her husband Lau and two children Florence (5) and Enzo (2).

However, like the majority of the world, those plans were put on hold this year.

“Unlike any other milestone….. (I) struggled,” she said.

“I went to see a psychotherapist and just talked. I lost myself... I had so much planned for this year with my family and had a lot to look forward to it and it was all gone.”

However, the radio DJ said she is dealing with it much better now after getting “a big dose of perspective.”

She added: “I used to miss events because of work. Now I value it (personal life etc) too much.”

Broadcasting her 2FM show from her son’s bedroom, Zamparelli said she because “consumed” by the 24/7 Covid-19 news.

The Baldoyle native also opened up about her time in school and how she was bullied so badly that she would get her “head kicked in” at the school gate most days.

“I have let it go (now), it’s awful because so many people go through it,” she said.

“Bullies don’t discriminate. They could pick on anyone. I had a duffel coat that (the bully) didn’t like and that was it.

“I was getting my head kicked in at the school gate most days. I talk a good talk, but I hate a scrap.

“That was difficult. I’ll never forget that feeling of being in the school bathroom and just being terrified to leave.”

Zamparelli said that her “biggest fear” is for her two children to go be bullied like she was.

“And that’s my biggest fear for the young one and the young fella, I never want them to go through that,” she said.

“I never want them to do that to anyone else. The person in question was such a big influence on me but I meant nothing to her.

“I saw her years later in a hotel and I nearly fell to the floor but she didn’t even recognise me.”

RTÉ One’s Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny airs at 9.55pm tonight.

Online Editors