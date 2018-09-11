Jennifer Zamparelli: 'I have definitely become less of an a***hole since I became a mum'

Jennifer Zamparelli says being a mother has changed her personality for the better, specifically that she's become "less of an a***hole" since they were born.

The 2fm presenter (36) recently returned to the airwaves after maternity leave after the birth of her second child, 10-month-old Enzo. And that special time she had to bond with her baby and her eldest child, three-year-old Florence, has given her a fresh perspective on life, adding that she's "still me".

"I still take the piss out of everyone, including my kids. I think a lot of Irish people do that," she told the Sunday World. "I think Irish people also love to get annoyed more these days so people are afraid to say anything."

But Zamparelli (née Maguire) won't be changing her ways for anyone, least of all because her outspoken nature has proven to be a true formula for professional success and largely, because it's central to her genuine, off-air personality.

Comedian and radio presenter Jennifer Zamparelli Photo: Brian McEvoy

"I still swear and still love being sarcastic and I have definitely become less of an a***hole since I became a mum, maybe even since I had Enzo. You are supposed to be this shining light for your kids. You want them to be the best of both of you and become good people, so I suppose being less of a***hole is a natural thing for new parents, right?"

She went on to say that changing her surname from Maguire was a no-brainer because she wanted the same name as her children, as well as the fact that "it's a much better name".

The popular RTE star has been vocal about her ups and downs in motherhood, previously saying she found staying at home with her little ones to be the "hardest job" she's ever gone.

"I really found being a full-time mum is the hardest job I've ever done, and I've done some s***ty jobs. You just don't get a minute. I think going into work would be a bit of a break, you know? It's full-on and I take my hat off to anyone who does it because it's just a thankless job, really," she said.

SEALED WITH A KISS: Jennifer Maguire took her husband’s name, to become Jennifer Zamparelli, after they wed

"I've taken a lot of time off and I'm quite fortunate with my job - I can get home fairly early in the day from the breakfast show, so that's great. I feel so lucky to be able to do that. Would I be able to do that full-time, forever? I don't think so."

