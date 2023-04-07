The presenter was all smiles for her social media followers

Dancing with the Stars presenter and 2FM DJ Jennifer Zamparelli is on the mend after her travels were ruined by a stomach illness.

The radio star is away on an Easter holiday with her extended family and shared a relatable update when she was finally able to join them for an excursion after being unwell.

After what has been an extremely tiring three-month run of work juggling all her jobs, the popular presenter took a much-needed break but unfortunately, she didn’t get the rest and recuperation she was hoping for.

Sick for five days in total Zamparelli expressed her frustration earlier on the trip but yesterday posted an update to her 154k followers from a boat.

Taking to the high seas for an afternoon with her whole family she declared: “I made it onto the boat!!!! This is a good day.

“After 5 days of a stomach bug and not being able to hold down anything, eat or drink, I’ve made it onto a boat trip with my family.

“Being sick on holidays sucks but I still had a great time. Roll on tomorrow for my last night I might go bananas and have butter on my toast.

“This is my recovery outfit. Casual, clean (no puke) and easy to manoeuvre if the shit hits the fan….literally.

“Say a prayer to the patron saint of holidays for me!"

Having just finished another hugely successful run hosting Dancing with The Stars while also presenting her popular morning show on 2FM, it is no wonder she has been tipped to replace Ryan Tubridy as the host of The Late Late Show after news broke that he is stepping down.

Jennifer admitted it was flattering to be linked to the job and said, “Look, stranger things have happened," she told Independent.ie earlier this week.

“I never thought in my career that I would even make it into a bookies’ list for that,” she said.

“It’s a huge compliment, and it’s a huge shock, though I think it was a huge shock to everybody that Ryan would leave the show.”