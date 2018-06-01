Jennifer Lawrence reunites with ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence has and ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky are the picture of break-up bliss as they proved you can be friends with an ex at event in New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence has and ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky are the picture of break-up bliss as they proved you can be friends with an ex at event in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress (27) had been dating the director (49) for nearly one year after meeting on the set of mother! and she was uncharacteristically forthcoming about their relationship, and her love for him, in interviews. They split in November reportedly due to the increasing difficulties emerging from their 20-year age gap.

But it appears that may have put those differences to the side after presenting him with an award at Thursday night's BAM Gala, opting for a fitted silk Olivier Theyskens dress. Back as far as December, it was reported they were "spending time together" after their break-up and were taking a more relaxed approach to their relationship. Last year, Lawrence was particularly vocal about the struggles they faced as a couple merging with the director/actress dynamic they were managing.

Darren Aronofsky (L) and Jennifer Lawrence attend the BAM Gala 2018 honoring Darren Aronofsky, Jeremy Irons, and Nora Ann Wallace at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on May 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music)

"Dating the director was different," she said. "We'd be on the tour together. I'd come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. "He comes back from the tour, and that's all he wants to talk about. I get it; it's his baby. He wrote it; he conceived it; he directed it.

"I was doing double duty trying to be supportive partner while also being like, 'Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?!'" It's reported that their split came down to the difficulties that emerged after filming wrapped and wanting different things for the future.

Jennifer Lawrence speaks onstage during the BAM Gala 2018 honoring Darren Aronofsky, Jeremy Irons, and Nora Ann Wallace at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on May 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music)

"There is a huge age difference, and they are different people. Each has to look practically to the future," an insider told People. "Jen has yet to figure out her life and how it will evolve. He has responsibilities in life that she has yet to experience. Each was infatuated with the other.

Aronofksy, who has an 11-year-old with ex-partner Rachel Weisz, was recently linked to actress Suki Waterhouse (26).

Director Darren Aronofsky, left, speaks as Jennifer Lawrence looks on during a press conference for "mother!" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Online Editors